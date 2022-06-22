GitHub launches Copilot programming assistant

GitHub has released its AI programming assistant Copilot for use in Visual Studio, VS Code, Neovim, and the JetBrains suite.

Developers can sign up for a 60-day free trial, after which they must subscribe for $10 per month or $100 per year.

The AI-powered assistant was initially made available in June 2021 as a technical preview.

Copilot works using OpenAI’s Codex generative language model, trained using publicly available source code and natural language.

The service helps developers by drawing on the context from the current file’s content and related project files to suggest individual lines of code and relevant functions.

Copilot may also collect repository URLs and file paths to identify relevant content, which the Codex model then uses to synthesise relevant code.

Developers can choose from a list of suggestions and accept or reject them.

Any code suggestions can be manually edited after being accepted.

“For suggested code, certain languages like Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, and Go might perform better compared to other programming languages,” GitHub said.

Github explained that Copilot does not write perfect code and that there is a chance it could suggest deprecated uses of libraries and languages.

“Like any other code, code suggested by GitHub Copilot should be carefully tested, reviewed, and vetted. As the developer, you are always in charge,” Github said.

Github noted that Copilot is not intended for non-coding tasks such as data generation and natural language generation like question and answering.

