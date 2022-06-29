WhatsApp getting new group and video call features

Popular chat platform WhatsApp is working on new features for groups and video calls on its mobile apps.

Reputed WhatsApp-focused publication WABetaInfo has picked up a silent group exit feature within iOS WhatsApp beta version 22.14.0.71.

The site previously uncovered the same feature under development in WhatsApp Android beta version 2.22.12.8.

As it stands, WhatsApp shows a notification in the group whenever any participant leaves, informing other members of the user’s decision.

With the silent exit feature, only group admins will be notified when a specific user leaves the group.

This will be particularly useful for participants who want to avoid the potential fallout of leaving a group under unpleasant circumstances.

The screenshot below shows a preview of the notice users will receive before exiting a group, indicating that only group admins will be informed of their decision.

Another noteworthy feature currently under development is the ability for users to replace their faces in video calls with a customisable avatar.

The new option will reportedly be available by hitting a button within the video call window, allowing users to switch to an avatar-based video call.

WABetaInfo said it could not show a preview of the feature as it was still under development.

The publication reported that, similar to Snapchat, users will get a dedicated Avatar Editor section within the app.

From here, they can configure and customise an “avatarised” version of themselves, which will be used in the video call and can be incorporated into stickers for WhatsApp messaging.

Both the silent exit and avatar call features are still under development and will likely first be enabled within the beta versions before rolling out to the official apps.

