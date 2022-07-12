Microsoft launches Windows Autopatch

Microsoft has announced that Windows Autopatch is now available to customers with Enterprise E3 and E5 licences.

Windows Autopatch is a service that automatically updates Windows 10, 11, Microsoft Edge, and Microsoft 365 software.

“Essentially, Microsoft engineers use the Windows Update for Business client policies and deployment service tools on your behalf,” Microsoft said.

Autopatch can create testing rigs, monitor rollout-pausing, and roll back changes under certain circumstances.

Windows initially announced the automatic updating service on 5 April.

Administrators who want to start enrolling devices can follow these steps:

Find the Windows Autopatch entry in the Tenant Administration blade of the Microsoft Endpoint Manager admin centre.

Select Tenant enrollment.

Select the check box to agree to the terms and conditions and select Agree.

Select Enroll.

Autopatch uses progressive update deployment, rolling out patches that address security, firmware, and other critical functionality quicker than feature updates.

Windows Autopatch divides an organisation’s enrolled devices into rings — the test ring contains the least devices and gets updated first, after which patches roll out to the first, fast, and broad rings.

“As more devices receive updates, Windows Autopatch monitors device performance and compares performance to pre-update metrics as well as metrics from the previous ring where applicable,” Microsoft said.

Microsoft said this affords “a level of proactive service that no IT admin team could easily replicate.”

Although Windows Autopatch supposedly does most of the work after you’ve enrolled, network admins can use the Autopatch tab in Microsoft Endpoint Manager to further calibrate the service.

Users without the necessary licenses will not have the Windows Autopatch option available inside the Microsoft Endpoint Manager admin centre.

