Google releases final Android 13 beta

Google has started rolling out the fourth and final beta for its soon-to-be-released Android 13 operating system (OS), providing developers with an early look at the changes.

The tech giant said the official release of Android 13 is “just a few weeks away”.

Google hasn’t changed much with the new beta, having already reached platform stability with its previous version. However, it specified that the fourth beta is a release candidate build for final compatibility testing.

“With the official Android 13 release just ahead, we’re asking all app and game developers to complete your final compatibility testing and publish your compatibility updates ahead of the final release,” Google said.

“For SDK, library, tools, and game engine developers, it’s important to release your compatible updates as soon as possible — your downstream app and game developers may be blocked until they receive your updates.”

“To test your app for compatibility, just install it on a device running Android 13 Beta 4 and work through the app flows, looking for any functional or UI issues,” it added.

Google said it also addressed the following issues in the Android 13 Beta 4:

Bluetooth issue where devices rapidly connect and disconnect from the Android 13 device.

Google Camera app crashing on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Fixed an issue where Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices got stuck on “Downloading song database” on the Now Playing page.

Android 13 boasts several new features, such as its new notification permissions, photo picker, productivity changes, themed app icons, and per-app language support.

Google said the photo picker feature provides a means for users to select media files without needing to grant apps access to their entire media library.

