WhatsApp getting new voice and message reaction features

WhatsApp will soon allow users to share a voice note as their status update and has started rolling out more emojis to use in message reactions.

According to WABetaInfo, the popular chat app is developing a new voice status feature and preparing it for availability on the Android Beta app.

Once enabled, users will see a voice recording button alongside the text and photo buttons in the status section.

Tapping this button will let you record a voice note to use as your status.

The feature will share your voice status with anyone you allow under your status privacy settings and will be end-to-end encrypted, the same as images and videos you share on your status.

The screenshot below from WABetaInfo shows where the voice status button will appear.

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg also recently announced that WhatsApp’s message reactions feature had been improved to include more emojis.

Previously, users could react to a message with one of five emojis instead of sending them in a separate text message.

With the new update, WhatsApp is including all of its emojis for reactions.

The app is gradually rolling out this feature to users, so it might not yet be available on your particular device and account.

To confirm that you can use the feature, long-press a message in WhatsApp.

The reactions box will then pop up with available emojis, with a “+” sign for those that can now use any emoji or reaction.