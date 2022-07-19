Asahi Linux runs on Apple M2 machines

The team behind Asahi Linux have announced that the distribution runs on the M1 Ultra and Mac Studio without needing a virtual machine.

While the Asahi team have got Bluetooth to work, they said Wi-Fi/Bluetooth coexistence isn’t properly configured yet.

Consequently, users can expect poor Bluetooth performance if they are connected to a 2.4 GHz wireless network.

“We recommend turning off Wi-Fi or using a 5GHz network if you want to use Bluetooth at this time; we will be adding coexistence support in the coming weeks,” the team said.

The developers have also added experimental support for M2 machines in the Asahi Linux installer.

“After just a 12-hour bring-up marathon, Linux was booting on the M2 with USB, NVMe, battery stats/control, CPUfreq, Wi-Fi, and more!” they said.

“With a few more days of work, we were able to get the keyboard/trackpad working, bringing it to feature parity with existing systems.”

As M2 support is still very early in its development, the team noted that users should select expert mode in the Asahi installer to enable installation on an M2 machine.

“This is even more experimental than M1 support, so expect bugs,” they said.

The features that are not yet working in Asahi Linux are:

DisplayPort

Thunderbolt

HDMI on the MacBooks

GPU acceleration

Video codec acceleration

Neural Engine

CPU deep idle

Sleep mode

Camera

Touch Bar

Now read: Best Linux distributions to revive an ancient laptop