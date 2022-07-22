Google backtracks on decision to drop app permission information

Google is backtracking on its decision to remove the app permissions section from Play Store listings after starting its rollout in April.

After considering user feedback, the tech giant said it would reinstate the app permissions section.

“Privacy and transparency are core values in the Android community,” Google’s Android Developers said.

“We heard your feedback that you find the app permissions section in Google Play useful, and we’ve decided to reinstate it.”

Google faced criticism over its decision to replace the app permissions with its Data Safety section, which app developers generate themselves.

This raised concerns surrounding privacy on the platform. Before the Data Safety section was implemented, Google generated the app permissions list, giving users confidence regarding their privacy.

However, the new Data Safety section works on an honour system, where app developers can create their own descriptions of what permissions an app needs.

Google specified that only when it becomes aware of a discrepancy between an app’s behaviour and its developer’s description would it take the necessary action.