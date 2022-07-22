Microsoft working on big Windows 11 taskbar update

Microsoft is rolling out a Taskbar Overflow feature to Windows Insiders to make it easier to switch between many applications.

It has launched the test to Windows Insiders on the Dev Channel via Preview Build 25163.

“Your taskbar will automatically transition into this new overflow state when it has hit its maximum capacity,” Microsoft said.

“In this state, taskbar will offer an entry point to an overflow menu that allows you to view all your overflowed apps in one space.”

“After invoking overflow, the menu will quietly dismiss once you click outside of it or navigate to an application.”

Currently, the taskbar only shows the most recently opened application when too many applications are running to be displayed.

It is currently unknown if the overflow feature will reach commercial users since features introduced in the Dev Channel may never get released.

Only Windows Insiders have access to the Dev Channel, which Microsoft uses to test features before introducing them to the public.

However, the chances of it releasing to the public will increase once the feature reaches the Beta or Release Preview channels for Windows Insiders.

The Windows developer update has also improved nearby sharing, with Microsoft saying that you can now discover and share to more devices, including desktop PCs.

Microsoft has also introduced a new way to share local files to OneDrive via the built-in Windows Share window, eliminating the need to open OneDrive.

The update also fixes various bugs and known issues with File Explorer, settings, widgets, and live captions.