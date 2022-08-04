Microsoft launches Teams optimised for Macs with M1 and M2 chips

Microsoft has developed a native version of Teams for M1 and M2 Macs, which the company said would significantly boost performance.

The app currently runs using Apple’s Rosetta 2 emulation, and Mac users will be automatically upgraded with their most recent update to Teams.

“We are rolling out a production grade universal binary version of Teams, which means it will run natively on the entire Mac lineup, including those with Apple silicon,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

“For Mac users, this means a significant boost in performance, ensuring efficient use of device resources and an optimised Teams experience even when using multiple high-resolution monitors during calls or meetings.”

The dedicated Apple silicon version of the app will roll out to users in increments over the coming months.

Earlier this year, Microsoft was working on adding games and virtual spaces to the video conferencing platform.

The addition — which Microsoft was testing in June — could see games like Solitaire, Connect 4, and Wordament added to Teams.

Virtual spaces allow colleagues to network and socialise with games on the platform.

