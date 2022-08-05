Windows 11 File Explorer gets new feature and fixes

Microsoft has launched a new middle-click feature for File Explorer in the latest developer build of Windows 11.

The new option allows users to instantly open folders in a new tab, making it faster to navigate and multi-task through the file system.

Users will require the new tabbed File Explorer to use middle-click.

This is currently only available to a limited subset of Microsoft Insider Dev Channel users.

Conventionally, Microsoft first tests new builds of its Windows 11 operating system in the Dev Channel before moving it to the Beta Channel, and then to the Release Preview ring.

That ensures the company can get a more comprehensive view of how features perform on different hardware configurations and apply fixes as required.

The latest update also fixes several bugs in File Explorer, including:

Fixed an issue where launching File Explorer in certain ways when using dark mode (for example, from the command line) was showing the body of File Explorer unexpectedly in light mode.

Fixed an issue where the left/right arrows in File Explorer were in light mode when you were using dark mode, causing them to not have enough contrast to show when they were enabled.

Fixed an issue where the dividers in the navigation pane were overlapping/drawing too close to text sometimes.

Fixed an issue where if you drag and drop a folder into the navigation pane was sometimes unexpectedly putting the folder at the bottom of the list rather than where you’d dropped it.

Fixed an issue causing UI issues in File Explorer when using F11 to put File Explorer in full-screen mode.

While Microsoft is still working on adding tabs to File Explorer, the feature has been around on rival systems like MacOS and Linux distros for many years.

As it stands, Windows users have to jump between different windows when working with files between different directories, which can be a hassle if you don’t have multiple monitors.

