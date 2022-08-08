Samsung launches Android 13 beta

Samsung has launched the public beta for its Android 13-based One UI 5 smartphone software for the Galaxy S22 series, offering new visual, security, and accessibility features.

In terms of visual customisation, One UI 5 has more colour options for Android 13’s colour palette feature and the ability to stack widgets.

“Users now get up to 16 preset colour themes based on their wallpaper and 12 more colour options for their home screens, icons and quick panels for a look and feel suited to their style,” Samsung said.

The widget stacking feature will let users put widgets of the same size in a single location to save space and create a cleaner, more organised look.

The image below shows what this would look like when combining the Reminders and Calendar widgets.

One UI 5 also tailors notifications across apps to make it easier for users to block notifications they don’t want to see.

The other noteworthy upgrades are in the camera and security departments.

A new icon in the Pro and Pro Video modes will provide tips and tricks for using different lenses, features and controls.

Samsung is also promising a more responsive zoom bar that will allow for faster zoom adjustment and easier control using one hand.

Regarding security, One UI 5 provides a new dashboard that provides an overview of the device’s security status.

It considers security across various segments of the phone — from the Lock Screen to Updates — and makes recommendations on how the user could improve them.

The beta will initially be available in the US, Germany, and South Korea, but releases are planned in other regions in the coming months.

The official Android 13 update is expected to roll out first on Google’s Pixel 7 devices, slated to launch in October 2022.

Samsung is typically one of the quickest Android OEMs to add support for Google’s updated software, so the official launch of One UI 5 should not be far off from this date.