iOS 16 beta brings back much-demanded iPhone battery feature

The latest developer beta of Apple’s upcoming software update for the iPhone — iOS 16 — brings the battery percentage indicator back to the home screen.

While the fifth update of the beta boasts several new features, the return of the battery percentage indicator has seen the most attention online.

Users enrolled in the developer beta with the latest update installed will find the option to turn it on under the Battery section of the Settings menu.

To enable it, switch the “Battery Percentage” toggle to the “On” position.

MacRumors reports the feature is available for the iPhone X and iPhone XS, as well as most iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, with the exception being the Mini variants.

It does not appear to be available on the iPhone 11 or iPhone XR either.

The battery percentage display feature is not available yet In iPhone XR/11/12 mini/13 mini pic.twitter.com/SF1O3lag09 — Techy Preacher   👽 👨‍💻 (@TechyPreacher) August 9, 2022

While the presence of a percentage on the battery icon might not seem like something to make a fuss about to the average Android user, it has been a sore point for many iOS users in the past few years.

Apple first removed the battery percentage from the home screen with the release of the iPhone X in 2017.

That was so that it could still squeeze a smaller battery icon in next to the notch, which houses its advanced Face ID tech.

Despite big demand from iPhone users asking for the option to turn it back on, Apple does not offer the battery percentage indicator on the iPhone X, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, or iPhone 13 series.

Instead, these users are forced to drag down their Control Centre shade to see a more specific battery level.

Current reports suggest the Pro variants of the iPhone 14 will feature a dual cutout to house the Face ID tech, offering much more space for the battery and connection icons.

It remains to be seen whether Apple will keep the option in the official iOS 16 update for all the models currently supporting it in the beta or if it might end up deciding only the iPhone 14 Pro models have enough screen space for the battery percentage.

It could also scrap the feature entirely.

