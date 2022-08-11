Microsoft makes 3D emojis open source

Microsoft is making more than 1,500 of its 3D emojis publicly available for users to edit, turn into stickers, or create unique sets of emojis.

The Verge reports that most of Microsoft’s 1,538 emoji library will be available on GitHub and Figma.

Microsoft first released its emojis in 2021 and 3D versions in Teams in February 2022, including the ability to allow users to select custom skin tones.

Microsoft design and research corporate vice president Jon Friedman told The Verge that the company never originally intended to open source its emoji library.

“Initially we were focused on building the body of work,” he said.

Friedman said he expects to see “really unique and specific” remixes of its emojis, which he hopes will be broadly applicable in future.

Microsoft said that a contributing factor to its decision to open source its emojis is the shift to remote and hybrid working caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It explained that expressing oneself through text has become more important in the current state of work.

“Emojis started to play a bigger and bigger role… and that enabled people to feel a little more comfortable with authentically reacting to things emotively,” The Verge quoted Friedman as saying.

Now read: WhatsApp rolling out big privacy changes