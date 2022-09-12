Android 13 code reveals Google Pixel foldable and Pro tablet could be on the way

Code from the Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release 1 (QPR1) beta released last week Friday includes references to a possible Pixel foldable smartphone and Pro tablet.

In a Twitter thread, user Kuba Wojciechowski explained that code for the camera hardware abstraction layer references folded and unfolded states and inner and outer cameras on a device codenamed Felix.

Felix was previously believed to be the Google Pixel 7a, which is not expected to be a foldable.

However, only foldable phones would require code with distinctions between folded and unfolded states and internal or external cameras.

Wojciechowski also said the code revealed that the back of the “Felix” device would feature a 50MP Sony IMX787 primary camera, 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide lens, and 10MP Samsung S5K3J1 telephoto sensor.

The interior selfie camera will boast an 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor, while another Samsung S5K3J1 may feature as the device’s cover display camera.

“This is a fairly comprehensive setup, fitting for a premium device,” Wojciechowski said.

Android Police noted that this configuration would give Google’s device the same number of cameras as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

That suggests the Pixel foldable is likely to feature a booklet-style design rather than the clamshell form-factor of the Z Flip 4, which does not require a cover display camera but can use its main camera as a selfie shooter when folded.

Ross Young recently said that the foldable Pixel smartphone’s displays would enter production in around four months, and he expects a launch around March 2023.

Android Police also said the QPR1 code referred to a device codenamed T6Pro or tangorpro.

The “Tangor” codename has been associated with a Pixel tablet or smart home hub.

Including “pro” possibly means that Google is preparing a premium variant of one of these devices.

