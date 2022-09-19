Telegram launches big update

Instant messaging platform Telegram has rolled out a big update with several new features, including infinite reactions, new username links, emoji statuses, and smoother logins.

The first significant change is the ability for any Telegram user to choose from dozens of new reactions that were previously only available on the platform’s paid-for Premium subscription.

Telegram said it redesigned the reaction panel to be expandable to fit all the new emoji reactions.

Premium users can make custom emoji reactions, effectively making their selection infinite.

The reactions will be available in one-on-one and group chats, while admins can turn custom reactions on or off.

Secondly, Premium users will now also be able to set an animated emoji status to be displayed next to their name.

It will go in the place of the Premium Badge in the chat list, in the user’s profile and groups.

“You can set one of seven standard statuses that change their colour to match different Telegram themes – or choose from an infinite number of custom emoji,” Telegram explained.

“Popular suggestions for working, sleeping, travelling and more will be shown at the top.”

Users who prefer to log out and in of the app frequently will now be able to get login codes via email or the Sign in with Apple or Sign in with Google.

For users on iOS, the sing up and login process will now be more streamlined, thanks to a new interface and animations previously only available on Android.

In addition to these changes, the update offers the following new features:

User names, groups, and channels now have a new unique link format — username.t.me — for those who want to emphasise their name or struggle to find the “/” key.

Change order priority of downloads on Android.

Smooth animations on Android for opening, closing, and changing media.

Support for theme-matched app icon in Android 13.

