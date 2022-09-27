WhatsApp to add one-tap call link sharing

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that lets users share a direct link to call.

He specified that the call linking feature would arrive on WhatsApp this week and said the messaging platform is testing encrypted video calling for up to 32 participants.

“We’re rolling out call links on WhatsApp starting this week so you can share a link to start a call with a single tap,” Zuckerberg said.

“We’re also testing secure encrypted video calling for up to 32 people. More coming soon.”

According to The Verge, the call links feature is accessible through a banner at the top of the Calls tab, and it will support both voice and video calls.

WhatsApp first teased video calls with up to 32 participants when it announced its Communities feature in April 2022. The messaging app currently limits calls to eight users.

With the changes, WhatsApp could be taking on the likes of Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom.

While the conferencing apps offer greater call capacities — up to 100 participants for Google Meet and Microsoft teams and 300 for Zoom — they include certain restrictions like limited call durations for free accounts.

WhatsApp has not mentioned such restrictions, which could result in smaller teams favouring it over the conferencing platforms.