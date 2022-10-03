Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Taskbar and Snipping Tool updates

Microsoft has rolled out new features to the Taskbar and Snipping Tool in early versions of Windows 11 available to Windows Insider programme members.

Softpedia News reports the Taskbar in the latest Windows 11 Preview build now includes quick access to the Task Manager when right-clicking on the Taskbar.

The Task Manager joins the only other option in the Taskbar’s context menu in Windows 11 — Taskbar Settings.

Microsoft also said the System Tray on the Taskbar had been updated to allow users to rearrange icons.

This new feature is being rolled out gradually and is not available to all Windows Insiders yet.

For those who frequently take screenshots on their desktop, Microsoft has also added a useful new feature to the Snipping Tool in the Developer channel.

Snipping Tool will automatically save snipped screenshots in the “Screenshots” folder in the Pictures directory.

Previously, users would have a screenshot of a portion of their screen copied to the clipboard, which they would then have to open in the Snipping Tool to save the file.

Any subsequent snipped screenshot would overwrite the previous image saved to the clipboard.

The Print Screen button allows for automatic saving in a OneDrive folder, but that captures the entire display, or every screen if you have a multi-monitor setup.

Relying on this option required that users crop every screenshot afterwards if they only needed a specific part of their screen or wanted to focus on a particular application.

In its current form, auto-saving with the Snipping Tool does not let you change the current default folder.

These new features are currently only available to members of Microsoft’s Windows Insider programme.

Although anyone with a legitimate copy of the operating system can sign up through Windows Settings, it should be noted that the Insider builds of Windows might be rough around the edges and include some bugs.

Therefore, it is recommended that you only sign up if you back up your data and are aware of the risks with testing pre-release software.