Goodbye Microsoft Office

Microsoft is rebranding its Office website and apps to Microsoft 365 in the coming months.

The software giant initially renamed its cloud-based subscription-productivity suite from Office 365 to Microsoft 365 two years ago, but the website and apps had kept the original Office monikers.

It is now dropping the Office brand entirely while also introducing other changes.

“In the coming months, Office.com, the Office mobile app, and the Office app for Windows will become the Microsoft 365 app, with a new icon, a new look, and even more features,” Microsoft explained in an FAQ on its website.

The Microsoft 365 app will be home to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, Loop, Clipchamp, Stream, and a new design app.

“Changes will begin rolling out for Office.com in November 2022. And then changes will begin rolling out for the Office app on Windows and the Office mobile app in January 2023,” Microsoft said.

The rebranding will be for all instances of the Office app, whether it is used for work, school, or personal purposes.

Microsoft has used the Office branding for its productivity tools for over 30 years, so this change marks a significant shift.

Some of the vestiges of the legacy brand will be the one-time prepaid bundles of Office 2021 and Office LTSC for consumer and business customers.

Existing Office 365 subscription plans will also remain unchanged, Microsoft said.