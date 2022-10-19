Microsoft releases major Windows 11 update — adds File Explorer tabs

Microsoft has released Windows 11 tabbed File Explorer feature in an optional cumulative preview update, with a broader update rolling out to all devices running the operating system in November.

The cumulative preview update — Windows 11 KB5019509 — also adds several other changes, including Suggested Actions, Taskbar Overflow, and Task Manager quick-access features.

After installing the update, users will have the new features enabled gradually.

The most notable and anticipated feature is likely File Explorer tabs, which Microsoft first announced in March 2022.

“We’re releasing Tabs to File Explorer that let you organise your files and switch between your folders with ease,” Microsoft said.

The tabs feature also integrates with Microsoft OneDrive to make it easier for users to see information such as which of their colleagues most recently commented on or edited a file.

Microsoft says its Suggested Actions feature will anticipate user needs and recommend actions they may wish to take.

For example, Windows will highlight phone numbers or future dates in-text to make it easier for users to click and call or add events to their calendars.

Microsoft says its Taskbar Overflow feature and easy access to Task Manager were two highly requested improvements.

The first provides an overflow menu when there are too many apps pinned to the taskbar that lets users view all their pinned apps in one space.

The second gives Windows 11 users the option of opening Task Manager from anywhere within the operating system by right-clicking on the taskbar.

“These improvements have been made in direct response to your feedback and to give you access to what is important with a single click,” Microsoft said.

“The new features will be made broadly available to all editions of Windows 11, version 22H2 in the November 2022 security update release.”