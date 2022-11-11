Microsoft testing search in Windows 11 Task Manager

Microsoft is testing a new filtering system for Task Manager in Windows 11, including a search function to find misbehaving programs quickly.

The company has also made visual improvements to Task Manager, including light and dark theme options, which users can change independently of the active Windows theme.

“We are bringing process filtering to Task Manager,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

“This is a helpful feature if you want to single out a process or a group of processes and want to take action or just monitor the performance of the filtered processes.”

Microsoft explained that users could filter Task Manager processes using the binary name, PID, or publisher name.

“The filter algorithm matches the context keyword with all possible matches and displays them on the current page,” it added.

Users can use the alt + F shortcut to quickly jump to the filter box in Task manager, and results are displayed as singular or groups of processes on which users can take action.

All the changes are being tested in the latest Windows 11 beta release, meaning they could roll out to more users in the coming weeks and months.

