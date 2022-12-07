Chrome adds address bar commands

Google has added address bar commands to chrome, making it easier for users to locate specific tabs, bookmarks, and previously visited pages, the tech giant announced in a blog post.

Users can now enter one of three shortcut commands in the address bar — @tabs, @bookmarks, and @history — to quickly navigate to specific pages.

“@Tabs comes in handy when you have an explosion of tabs,” Google said.

“Try it out by typing in ‘@tabs’ in the address bar, pressing the ‘search tabs’ button and then typing the title to see matching suggestions.”

Similarly, selecting the “Search Bookmarks” or “Search History” options after typing their respective “@” commands will simplify finding saved and previously visited web pages.

The tech giant says users can also activate their own custom address bar site shortcuts for websites that they visit often.

To set up custom site shortcuts, users must go to “Manage search engines and site search” in Chrome settings.

Alternatively, they can use the address bar shortcut “chrome://settings/searchEngines”.

Google started testing its “@” commands on the beta version of ChromeOS 106 in September 2022, and the feature is now available to all users on the latest Chrome version 108 for desktops.

