Windows 11 getting a built-in screen recorder

Microsoft is finally adding the ability to record your desktop with its built-in screenshot app in Windows 11.

On Thursday, the software giant started rolling out the capability in version 11.2211.35.0 of the Snipping Tool for Dev Channel testers in the Windows Insider programme.

Principal product manager lead for Windows Inbox Apps Dave Grochocki said the feature would expand the capabilities of an app that was among the favourites of the Insider community.

To date, Windows users have either relied on the Xbox Game Bar’s screen recording features or used third-party apps to capture events on their screen.

In the case of the former, screen recording sometimes only works when an app window is open and not the desktop on its own.

That is because it is designed primarily for in-game recordings.

For Insiders that have received the update, the recording button is available next to the “Snip” button in the app’s toolbar.

Once selected, users can fence out the part of their screen they want to record with the cursor.

When the recording is completed, the user will get a preview they can choose to save and share.

In its current form, Microsoft said there might be some issues for users, like a slight delay in the recording session starting or the Snipping Tool app window not restoring when initiating a new snip from within the app.

