Discord adding linked accounts feature to verify users

13 December 2022

Discord is expanding its Connection feature to allow users to verify their identity using accounts on other platforms like Twitter, Reddit, PayPal, Crunchyroll, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

According to its blog post, Discord will let users be selective about the details, such as follower counts and site activity, shown from these connected accounts.

It will also allow admins to offer dedicated server roles to users who have verified their profiles with accounts from other platforms.

“Over twenty official Connections are rolling out with new functionality across the next few weeks, from categories such as gaming, social, marketplaces, fitness, finance, and art,” Discord said.

“These Connections can then be utilised by community moderators and admins to build or grant new Linked Roles that can provide access to special channels and added safety within their server.”

The Linked Roles feature aims to offer a better sense of trust on the platform. A complete list of platforms that support the new Connections feature from the get-go is provided in the table below.

Discord Connections: Supported Platforms
  • Xbox
  • PlayStation
  • Battle.net
  • Epic Games
  • Steam
  • League of Legends
  • Riot Games
  • Facebook
  • GitHub
  • eBay
  • Reddit
  • Twitter
  • TikTok
  • YouTube
  • Twitch
  • Instagram
  • Spotify
  • Crunchyroll
  • PayPal

Admins can stipulate the parameters required to unlock Linked Rolls.

For instance, they can specify that users must link a Battle.net account that is a certain number of days old and has a minimum number of in-game items for a specific title to prove that they’re bona fide players.

It should be noted that admins and mods won’t automatically have access to details from the Connections feature. Users will have to opt-in to a Discord server’s Linked Rolls before they get access.

Furthermore, Discord can handle things on the back end without admins or moderators being able to see your Connections details. Therefore, users can get a Linked Role without showing their information in some scenarios.

