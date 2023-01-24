WhatsApp working on big image quality changes

WhatsApp is working on letting users bypass image compression to send original-quality photos on the platform, WABetaInfo reports.

The feature is included but not active in WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.23.2.11.

Currently, WhatsApp’s settings let users select “automatic”, “best quality”, and “data saver” when it comes to image quality sent on the platform.

However, even the “best quality” setting compresses photos to some extent to provide faster data transfers that take up less storage space.

WhatsApp plans to add a photo quality configuration option to the image editing screen — the interface displayed once an image has been selected to send.

According to WABetaInfo, the new image configuration feature will allow users to select the original quality for the photos they send.

In June 2022, MyBroadband tested a workaround that lets WhatsApp users send higher-quality images on the platform by selecting the document attachment option rather than the image option.

We were able to bypass the compression mechanism using this method.

It should be noted that MyBroadband also tested the “best quality” preset. However, this made no difference to image quality based on our testing.

Now read: Microsoft testing Notepad tabs in Windows 11