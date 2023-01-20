Microsoft testing Notepad tabs in Windows 11

Microsoft is testing a new feature for Notepad that could see it add tabs to the app, allowing users to open and manage multiple files in the same window.

A Microsoft employee appeared to have accidentally leaked the feature in a now-deleted Twitter post in December 2022. Windows Insiders have now started seeing the feature in the latest Dev Channel update.

“With this update, we are introducing support for multiple tabs — a top requested feature from the community — where you will be able to create, manage, and organize multiple files in a single Notepad window!” Microsoft’s principal product manager lead, Dave Grochocki, said.

“There are also new keyboard shortcut keys to support managing tabs as well as some improvements to managing unsaved files, like automatically generating the file name/tab title based on content and a refreshed unsaved changes indicator.”

He explained that users could drag tabs into their own separate windows if needed.

In late December 2022, a Microsoft employee appeared to have mistakenly posted a screenshot of the feature on Twitter.

The screenshot showed an internal Notepad build with the new tab-based interface along the top part of the app window.

Ironically, it included a warning instructing employees not to “discuss features or take screenshots”.

The tab feature in Notepad comes after Microsoft added tabs to File Explorer in October 2022.

It started rolling out in an optional cumulative preview update, and Microsoft said a broader update would roll out to all devices running the operating system in November.

Microsoft first revealed that it was working on tabs in File Explorer in March 2022.

