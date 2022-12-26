Notepad in Windows 11 is getting tabs

Microsoft is working on bringing tabs to its basic word processing app Notepad in Windows 11, Windows Central reports.

The publication spotted a now-deleted tweet from a Microsoft employee who appeared to have accidentally leaked the feature.

The tweet included a screenshot of an internal Notepad build with the new tab-based interface along the top part of the app window.

It seemingly allows users to have multiple .txt files open in the same app window.

That lets them quickly navigate between files as they would jump from one web page to the next in a web browser.

The image included a confidentiality warning along the top, stating employees should not “discuss features or take screenshots”.

It’s unclear if or when Notepad tabs will be arriving for general Windows users.

But assuming the feature’s internal development is on track, Windows Central expects it will arrive on Insider builds of Windows 11 in a “handful” of weeks.

Windows 11’s File Explorer is another part of the operating system which recently added tabs-based navigation.

It allows users to quickly jump and transfer files between folders and system directories.