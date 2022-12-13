RIP Windows 7 — for real this time

Microsoft will terminate its extended security update (ESU) programme for Windows 7 and drop support for Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 early next year.

The company has again reminded customers of the end-of-life for these operating systems (OSs) in a blog post by its Microsoft Edge team.

Along with all updates to Windows 7/8/8.1 ending on 10 January 2023, the Edge browser will no longer receive updates on these operating systems.

“While Microsoft Edge and WebView2 Runtime versions 109 and earlier will continue to work on these operating systems, those versions will not receive new features, future security updates, or bug fixes,” Microsoft said.

Google Chrome will also end support for all three operating systems from 10 January 2023.

Microsoft said that Edge version 109 would also be the last supported version for Windows Server 2008 R2, Windows Server 2012, and Windows Server 2012 R2.

“Internet Explorer 11 will remain supported on those operating systems for as long as they are in support,” it added.

Furthermore, Microsoft has encouraged developers to end support for Windows 7/8/8.1.

“We acknowledge that this may not be easy for some developers to do, however, ending support for these operating systems will help keep end users safe from potential security threats and risks as both operating systems go out of support,” the company said.

Windows 7 handed a lifeline

Windows 7 officially reached end-of-life on 14 January 2020. General customers no longer received feature or security updates, except in rare instances addressing severe vulnerabilities.

However, Microsoft provided an optional paid-for extended security update (ESU) programme for enterprise users.

That was necessary because the operating system had continued to remain very popular with businesses despite the rollout of its successors.

Including the ESU programme, Windows 7 had a total lifetime of about 13 years and three months.

According to GlobalStats Statcounter, roughly 10.25% of Windows users across the globe use Windows 7.

Microsoft’s newest OS, Windows 11, accounts for just over 16% of Windows users.

Windows 8/8.1 were not nearly as well received and are not getting any extended support.

Statcounter has estimated that roughly 0.79% of Windows users are on Windows 8, while a further 2.53% use Windows 8.1.

Windows 8 was launched roughly three years after Windows 7, while Windows 8.1 rolled out about four years later.

Windows 10 is currently the most popular version of Microsoft’s desktop operating system, with 69.75% of global market share at the end of November 2022.