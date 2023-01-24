Facebook adding customisation to encrypted Messenger chats

Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) is expanding the features available in its end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) chats in Messenger to include customisation preferences, the company announced in a blog post.

Messenger users will be able to set themes, send emojis and reactions, and incorporate group profile photos in their encrypted conversations.

Previously, starting, opening, or switching over to an encrypted chat would remove all customisation and leave users chatting against a plain white background.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Facebook to announce the update.

“Launching more features for end-to-end encrypted chats for Messenger today — link previews, custom emojis, themes, etc.,” he said.

“We’re ramping up testing default end-to-end encryption for more people in Messenger too.”

Messenger users on Android can also use the “bubbles” feature for E2EE chats, giving them quick access to active conversations when they’re in other apps.

It should be noted that, unlike WhatsApp, E2EE chats aren’t enabled by default in Messenger. The customisation update comes as Meta looks to roll out encryption as a default setting.

The company started testing encrypted chats in Messenger in August 2022, and as per Zuckerberg’s announcement, the test will roll out to more users over the next few months.

Meta hasn’t revealed how many people will have access to it, but the company says it’ll notify users via “individual chat threads” if they are included.

