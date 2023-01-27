Windows 11 getting big File Explorer overhaul

File Explorer in Windows 11 is set to get a big update this year, according to Windows Central’s Zac Bowden.

Microsoft will overhaul the app’s core areas with modern designs and additional features that support deeper integration with Microsoft 365 and OneDrive.

Windows Central reported that it obtained internal mock-ups showing what the new File Explorer will look like.

These showed that a redesigned header would feature a modern file directory box, a modern search box, and a home button.

The current header buttons, including “New”, “Sort”, “View”, and the copy and paste buttons, will be moved into a file/folder view just below the header.

A new “Home” page appears to replace “Quick Access”, which gives an overview of pinned and recently accessed files.

The Home page will feature deeper integration with Microsoft 365, with a “Recommended” section showing large thumbnails for files that Windows thinks you might want to open.

The left-side navigation column is also getting a refresh, including rounded highlight buttons.

The details pane will feature much more information at a glance — including email threads and recent comments about files shared via the cloud or attached in emails.

Finally, Microsoft is also developing a richer photo viewing experience with a Gallery area that will provide larger previews of images as users move their mouse cursor over the corresponding files.

Bowden’s sources said Microsoft’s goal is to roll out the overhauled File Explorer by the end of 2023.

Given that it will introduce some substantial changes, it is expected to ship with the operating system’s big “Moment” 23H2 update.

It should release sometime in the US fall (South African Spring).

Now read: Most popular operating systems in South Africa