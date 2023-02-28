ChatGPT just another tool and won’t replace traditional learning

Artificial intelligence (AI) language models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT are just another phase in the evolution of computing and won’t replace traditional learning.

This is according to co-founder of the Discovery Institute and author of Life After Television, George Gilder, who spoke during a panel discussion at Huawei’s Seeds for the Future event at Mobile World Congress.

“No, ChatGPT is just another phase in the evolution of computing,” Gilder responded to a question asking whether he believes language models could make subjects like literature and foreign languages less important.

“Human minds are enhanced by technology, and this is another step in the enhancement of human minds.”

“It will not destroy jobs. It will enrich jobs and make people more productive and thus more employable,” he added.

Gilder explained that the technology is retrospective and doesn’t do “high entropy creativity” but added that it is a valuable supplement to human minds from which the world will benefit.

Seeds of the Future alum and business informatics graduate Louis Roßmann, on the other hand, believes that such technology is the future of learning.

“It’s just getting started. I think it is the future,” Roßmann said.

Using an example from his experience with the language model, Roßmann explained that he used ChatGPT to learn the basics of the Python programming language.

“I had never heard about Python. I copied the code given to us by the professor into ChatGPT, and it explained the code to me,” Roßmann said.

“I got a deeper understanding of the project, and I could manipulate the code to finish it well in the end.”

Gilder was joined in the discussion by Neuroverse CEO and doctor of neurobiology Ricardo Gil da Costa, who said he disagrees with Roßmann and instead agrees with Gilder.

“I 100% agree with what George said. At the end of the day, it’s a tool,” Gil da Costa said.

“I was talking to Louis earlier, and he’s doing some great work. But when you [Louis Roßmann] say ChatGPT is the future, it’s not. You, you guys are the future.”

“ChatGPT is whatever you are going to do with it. It’s just one more tool,” he added.

Gil da Costa said there is no competition between biological and AI brains. However, he said it could be used to augment human abilities.

“One of the big things I see is that there’s going to be a big change in user interfaces. We’ve seen it already; we went from writing things to [using] tablets to [using] screens,” he said.

“What we do at Neuroverse is create human brain interfaces to interact with different things. I think there is going to be some level of hacking, if you will, into the brain to connect.”

Gil da Costa added that he believes that cognitive processing systems will be able to take advantage of things the human brain does best and those that computation does best, like going through massive loads of data.

