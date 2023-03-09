Microsoft testing recommendations in File Explorer

Microsoft has started testing a File Recommendation system in File Explorer to suggest documents and folders that users may want to open towards the top of the window.

In a blog post, the company specifies that the feature is currently only available to select Windows Insiders who have installed the Windows 11 Preview Build 23403 update.

It will only work if the user is signed in with an Azure Active Directory account, which suggests that the feature is aimed at business customers.

“Files that are recommended will be cloud files associated with that account, either owned by the user, or shared with the user,” says Microsoft.

“We plan to monitor feedback and see how it lands before pushing it out to everyone.”

The company has added several other enhancements and features in the new Windows 11 Preview Build, including live captions for more languages and access keys in File Explorer.

The build adds live caption support for Chinese, French, Italian, German, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish speakers. It was previously focused on English captions.

Microsoft says it will continue to add more languages as they become available.

As part of its effort to make File Explorer more accessible, the company is adding access key shortcuts to the program.

“An access key is a one keystroke shortcut that allows a keyboard user to quickly execute a command in context menu,” says Microsoft.

“Each access key will correspond with a letter in the display name.”