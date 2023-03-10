Apple Watch gets ChatGPT app

App developer Modum B.V. has built a ChatGPT app for Apple Watches — watchGPT — and it is available on the App Store in certain regions for $3.99 (R79.99 in South Africa).

WatchGPT developer Hidde van der Ploeg shared the app’s availability details on Twitter after submitting it for review on 6 March 2023.

“Say hello to a new little assistant on your wrist,” he said. “I’m happy to announce that watchGPT is now available on the App Store.”

WatchGPT lets users ask ChatGPT questions and share the responses via the Messages or Mail apps, and on social media.

It also includes an option to set watchGPT as a complication on your Apple Watch face to allow for easy access.

“This way, you can quickly access the app with just a tap on your watch face,” its App Store listing reads.

Modum B.V. says it will bring new features to the app, including the ability to use your own API key, access history, and follow vocal input. It also plans to let the app read out its responses.

9to5Mac reports that users can generate long messages without typing using the app.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT platform launched in November 2022, and the Apple Watch integration is one of the latest adaptations of the app.

Following its launch, OpenAI started selling ChatGPT to companies for integration with their own apps to find commercial uses for the language model.

In January 2023, the language model hit a significant milestone — 100 million monthly users — making it the fastest-growing app ever.

