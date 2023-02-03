ChatGPT sets record for fastest-growing app

OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot is the fastest-growing consumer app ever, with a study from Swiss banking giant UBS estimating that it reached 100 million monthly users in January 2023, Reuters reports.

ChatGPT passed 100 monthly users just two months after the platform officially launched, comfortably beating the growth speeds of popular apps like TikTok and Instagram.

Citing data from Similarweb, UBS said an average of about 13 million unique users accessed the platform daily in January 2023 — more than doubling its performance in December.

“In 20 years following the internet space, we cannot recall a faster ramp in a consumer internet app,” UBS said in its report.

For reference, TikTok took approximately nine months after its launch to reach 100 million monthly users, while Instagram took two-and-a-half years.

OpenAI plans to keep improving on and maintaining the service.

It recently launched a ChatGPT Plus subscription for $20 (R340) a month, which gives customers access to the platform during peak hours, faster response times, and priority access to new features and improvements.

The ChatGPT Plus subscription is currently only available to waitlisted customers in the US.

“We will begin the process of inviting people from our waitlist over the coming weeks,” the company said.

“Our goal is to continue improving and maintaining the service, and monetisation is one way we’re considering to ensure its long-term viability.”

However, it should be noted that despite adding subscription tiers to ChatGPT, OpenAI said it would continue to allow free access to the platform, adding that revenue from subscription fees will help it continue to support free access.

Regarding the company’s plans, OpenAI said it would continue expanding its offering and promised to launch the ChatGPT API for developers.