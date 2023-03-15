Google launches ChatGPT-like tools in Gmail and Google Docs

Google is rolling out various generative AI features and capabilities in its software development, research, cloud, and Workspace apps.

The big integration of AI into the company’s products was announced in a blog post by Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.

General users of Google software will see the benefit from the generative AI enhancements in the Workspace productivity apps.

Google said that generative AI would be able to do the following in Workspace:

Draft, reply, summarise, and prioritize your Gmail

Brainstorm, proofread, write, and rewrite in Docs

Create auto-generate images, audio, and video in Slides

Go from raw data to insights and analysis via auto-completion, formula generation, and contextual categorization in Sheets

Generate new backgrounds and capture notes in Meet

enable workflows for getting things done in Chat

The first set of features will be aimed at helping users write up documents or emails in Google Docs and Gmail.

With the “Help me write” feature, users can generate a draft document or email that can replicate various styles — including job postings or invitations for birthdays.

A “Rewrite” feature will let you generate a polished document from structured data — like a bullet point list on important topics discussed during a meeting — using the “Formalise” option.

Selecting “Elaborate” will allow the generative AI to expand upon the information, “Shorten” will condense it, and “Bulletise” will list the most important elements from the text.

Users who want to adjust the document’s tone can also select the “I’m feeling lucky” option.

Google emphasized it would allow users to retain control over the content by letting them accept or edit the changes the AI made to the original text.

The company will initially make these features available to testers in the US before rolling them out publicly.

Other new Google products with generative AI capabilities include: