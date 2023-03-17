Microsoft’s GPT-powered Bing Chat now available to everyone

Microsoft’s GPT-powered Bing Chat app is now available to anyone who signs up for the tool, Windows Central and Engadget reports.

Bing Chat was launched in a limited beta in February 2023, requiring interested users put their names on a waiting list before getting access.

According to reports, users no longer have to wait for access to Bing Chat.

The only requirement is to sign into a Microsoft account on the Edge browser and go to the Bing Chat website.

Microsoft is yet to announce that Bing Chat is generally available, so open access may be limited to specific regions.

Early feedback on Bing Chat has been generally positive, with users reporting that the tool is powerful.

However, they also found that it was possible to get the language model into a spiral where it gets confused and insults you when attempting to correct errors.

Microsoft quickly introduced limits and implemented a watchdog that overwrites Bing Chat’s responses when it starts making negative comments.

A few weeks after entering beta, Bing Chat’s popularity helped boost Microsoft’s Bing Search engine to more than 100 million daily active users.

The tool can also be accessed through the Start Menu following the latest Windows 11 update.

The company recently revealed the tool had been running on an improved version of the GPT predictive language model, even before OpenAI officially launched it earlier this week.

OpenAI said that GPT-4 would be more accurate, creative, and collaborative. It also supports image recognition capabilities.

Early user experience with the upgraded tool has shown these claims ring true.

According to OpenAI’s internal evaluations, the upgraded language model was 40% more likely to produce accurate responses than GPT-3.5, which had previously been used in ChatGPT and Dall-E.

The image below from Chartr.co shows the scores it achieved compared to GPT-3.5 when completing various common tests and Advanced Placement (AP) exams.