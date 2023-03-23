Microsoft launches first public preview of collaborative work app Loop

Microsoft has launched the first public preview of its collaborative work app — Loop.

First showcased in 2021, Loop allows for moving and syncing project components across Microsoft 365 apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams.

The software giant has dubbed Loop a “transformative co-creation experience” that brings together teams, content, and tasks across users’ tools and devices.

It seeks to eliminate the frustration of having to jump between various apps to complete tasks through three key parts — workspaces, pages, and components.

A workspace allows users to organise everything required for a project in one place and share this with other members.

Usefully, it supports dragging and dropping components from the desktop or folders to sort them under certain projects.

Loop pages are sub-categories within the workspace which Microsoft described as “flexible canvasses” that allow workspace members to leave comments, react, and build on ideas.

Users can also get notifications for any communication on the page, task assignments, or events.

Finally, Loop components are portable pieces of content — like lists, tables, or paragraphs — that can be shared with users outside of the workspace.

These are synced and updated across the apps where they were shared.

Loop is available for all Microsoft 365 Personal and Business users on the web, while the latter can also start using the mobile app.

Microsoft said that support for the mobile app for Personal users was “coming soon”.

Microsoft’s recently-announced AI-powered Copilot assistant is also supported in Loop.

However, it is currently limited to private testers, but it should be rolling out to more general users in the coming months.