Microsoft 365 gets Copilot — AI-powered automation for Office apps

Microsoft has revealed Copilot, an artificial intelligence-powered tool for Microsoft 365 that can create content in Office apps using text prompts.

It combines large language models with user data in the Microsoft Graph — including calendars, emails, chats, documents, meetings, and more — and Microsoft 365 apps.

The company unveiled the feature at its Future of Work event on Thursday, 16 March 2023.

Users can ask PowerPoint to create presentations based on Word documents, for example, and get it to apply animations or styles across all slides.

It applies to other apps as well. For instance, users can ask Microsoft Word to write up plans or proposals based on data included in an Excel spreadsheet.

Microsoft Outlook can summarise emails and draft replies, and Teams can provide meeting recaps and highlight important points in the discussion.

The company also added a Business Chat tool that integrates data from multiple apps to summarise chats, emails, and documents, track project progress, and create planning overviews.

Microsoft Copilot 365 is currently in testing with 20 business customers, and the tech giant plans to roll it out to more users in the “coming months”.

The feature runs the same OpenAI GPT-4 model powering Microsoft’s upgraded Bing search, which is now rolling out to everyone.