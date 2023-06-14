GitHub survey reveals 92% of programmers use AI tools

A survey from Microsoft’s GitHub has revealed that, of the 500 programmers that participated, 92% of them reported using AI tools in their work.

It also found that 70% of respondents who use AI tools reported seeing benefits from using them.

“We partnered with Wakefield Research to survey 500 US-based developers at enterprise companies,” said GitHub chief product officer Inbal Shani.

The survey found that 80% of developers believe AI coding tools will bolster team collaboration.

“70% say AI coding tools will offer them an advantage at work and cite better code quality, completion time, and resolving incidents as some of the top anticipated benefits,” said GitHub.

Although these tools help programmers create and debug code quickly, the survey revealed that code volume alone might not be the metric for measuring their productivity.

“Developers say AI coding tools can help them meet existing performance standards with improved code quality, faster outputs, and fewer production-level incidents,” said GitHub.

“With the increase of AI tooling being used in software development — which often contributes to code volume — engineering leaders will need to ask whether measuring code volume is still the best way to measure productivity and output.”

The popularity of large language models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT raised questions about how proficient the technology can be in writing and editing code.

In February 2023, a team of Google workers tested ChatGPT to see if it could pass the company’s coding interview to qualify as a Google engineer.

The team put ChatGPT up against Google’s own LaMDA AI by asking it questions Google used when conducting interviews for programmer positions.

“Amazingly, ChatGPT gets hired at level 3 (L4) when interviewed for a coding position,” it wrote.

Although L3 is considered an entry-level position, the questions applicants have to get right to qualify for this level require in-depth knowledge of programming and the way Google operates.

The position also has an annual salary of about $183,000 (R3.4 million).