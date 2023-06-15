Windows Ink update lets users write anywhere they can type

Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 insider preview build includes an update to Windows Ink that lets users handwrite entries directly into fields across the operating system.

Before the update, handwriting entries only worked in specific software, such as OneNote or dedicated handwritten text recognition fields.

“Windows Ink is being modernized to allow users to enable inking directly onto edit fields,” the company announced in a blog post.

“In addition, we are improving the accuracy from the recognition technology and a scratch-out gesture for when users need to make edits.”

It specified that the new feature only supports English (US) but added that it plans to add broader language support.

Microsoft says the feature isn’t available to all Insiders, even in the developer channel, as it wants to monitor feedback before expanding access.

Those with the stylus required to use the feature can see if they have access by going to Settings, Bluetooth and devices, and then Pen and Windows Ink under “Shell Handwriting“.

The tech giant is tracking Windows Ink bugs submitted with user feedback and listed some of the known issues with the feature, including: