OpenAI makes GPT-4 API generally available

OpenAI has announced the general availability of its latest text-generating large language model — GPT-4 — through its API.

The company has made the GPT-4 API available to more developers following millions of requests since it first introduced the ChatGPT API in March this year.

“Today, all existing API developers with a history of successful payments can access the GPT-4 API with 8K context,” it said in a blog post on Thursday, 6 July 2023.

“Millions of developers have requested access to the GPT-4 API since March, and the range of innovative products leveraging GPT-4 is growing every day.”

OpenAI plans to expand access to new developers by the end of July and then increase availability limits “depending on compute availability”.

The company launched GPT-4 in March 2023 and said it is more accurate, creative, and collaborative than earlier versions of the large language model.

OpenAI said the tool is “40% more likely to produce factual responses than GPT-3.5 on our internal evaluations”.

It also added the ability to generate responses from image queries, meaning a user can submit an image with a question and ask GPT-4 to answer or describe the image.

While it officially launched on 14 March, the head of consumer marketing at Microsoft, Yusuf Mehdi, confirmed that the company’s Bing Chat had been using GPT-4 for about six weeks before launch on OpenAI’s platform.

“We are happy to confirm that the new Bing is running on GPT-4 customized for search,” he said.

“If you’ve used the new Bing preview at any time in the last six weeks, you’ve already had an early look at the power of OpenAI’s latest model.”