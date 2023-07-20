Google releases AirDrop clone for Windows

Google has released a new way to share files between a Windows PC and an Android device — Nearby Share — which will feature on upcoming PCs.

The feature is similar to Apple’s AirDrop but with a significant difference. Sharing isn’t limited to between devices from the same manufacturer, as is the case with Apple.

“With Nearby Share, quickly transfer photos, videos, documents, audio files or entire folders between your Android device and Windows desktops and laptops,” says Google.

Like Apple’s AirDrop, Nearby Share connects a user’s phone to their PC to share files, and it can also be used to share files with nearby Android devices they don’t own.

These devices must be within roughly 5 metres of the sender.

However, this doesn’t mean users can send files to others without permission.

“Nearby Share for Windows was designed with safety and privacy in mind,” says Google.

“That means you have control over who can discover your device and send files, whether it’s everyone, only your friends and family or just your own devices.”

Google launched a beta version of the software in April 2023.

It combines Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and mobile data to transmit data directly between devices at higher speeds than Bluetooth could achieve alone.

Once installed, users can share their files by dragging and dropping them into the app or by right-clicking on them and selecting “Send with Nearby Share”.

