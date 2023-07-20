Google showcases “Genesis” AI tool for journalists

Google is working on a new generative artificial intelligence (AI) tool designed to write news articles, New York Times reports.

The tech giant reportedly demonstrated the tool — dubbed Genesis — to News Corp executives. News Corp owns the New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal.

Genesis is designed as a “responsible” technology that produces factual news articles.

However, two News Corp execs said it seemed to take the effort that went into producing accurate news stories for granted.

A third said they saw it as more of a personal assistant than a news writer.

Google spokesperson Jenn Crider told The Verge that its goal is to give journalists access to these new technologies to improve their work and productivity.

“In partnership with news publishers, especially smaller publishers, we’re in the earliest stages of exploring ideas to potentially provide AI-enabled tools to help journalists with their work,” said Crider.

“For instance, AI-enabled tools could assist journalists with options for headlines or different writing styles.”

However, she emphasised that the tools aren’t designed to, and can’t, replace the “essential role journalists have in reporting, creating, and fact-checking” articles.

There is no indication of when Google will make Genesis available to journalists.

