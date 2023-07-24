OpenAI rolling out ChatGPT for Android users

OpenAI has announced that ChatGPT is rolling out to Android users this week, over two months after the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot launched on iOS.

Android users can pre-register for the app on the Google Play Store, and while the app is free, pre-registration will guarantee that it will be installed on your as it goes live.

“Announcing ChatGPT for Android! The app will be rolling out to users next week, and you can pre-order in the Google Play Store starting today,” OpenAI said on Twitter.

The Google Play Store listing emphasises that the app is free and will sync your history across your devices and keep up to date with OpenAI’s latest model improvements.

Currently, Android users can access ChatGPT through a browser or Microsoft’s ChatGPT-4-powered Bing app. However, an independent app will likely be beneficial for users.

The app proved popular for iOS users. TechCrunch reported that it had accumulated over half a million downloads within six days of its App Store launch.

ChatGPT is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 large language model, and researchers have raised concerns over a deterioration in its response to prompts.

A team of three researchers from Stanford and UC Berkeley measured the qualitative aspects of GPT-4 and its predecessor, GPT-3.5, across four main categories:

Solving maths problems

Generating code

Answering sensitive questions

Visual reasoning

The team only noticed improvements in the chatbot’s visual reasoning, with GPT-4 showing noticeable declines in the other three categories.

One of the researchers — Matei Zaharia — said it was “very hard” to determine the cause of the deterioration.

“It could definitely be that RLHF [reinforcement learning from human feedback] and fine-tuning are hitting a wall, but might also be bugs. Definitely seems tricky to manage quality,” Zaharia said.

The team plans on running a longer follow-up study, and Zaharia asked his Twitter followers for feedback on which questions they should use to measure GPT’s performance.

Now read: Big AI companies will pledge safeguards for responsible development