WhatsApp launches instant video button

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature that lets users quickly send short video clips similar to how they would send voice notes.

The instant video messages feature allows users to record and share round videos up to 60 seconds long by holding a button available directly in their one-to-one or group chat window.

Users previously first had to select the camera button and switch to video mode, do the recording, and then hit send to share video that was not captured outside the app.

Instant videos can also be played back within the chat window without opening and enlarging them.

WhatsApp started rolling the feature out to official app users late last week and will make it available to everyone in the coming weeks.

The app’s developers said instant video messages are end-to-end encrypted, just like other types of messages on the platform.

MyBroadband found that the instant video feature was already available on a Samsung Galaxy S22.

Once rolled out to your device, you can tap the voice note button to switch to instant video, as shown in the screenshot below.

A circular viewfinder window will appear when you hold the button, showing what you are recording.

In this window, a button on the top left lets you add effects, while another on the bottom left lets you switch between your front and rear camera.

You can delete the video by hitting the trash can icon beneath the camera switch button.

Just like with recording a voice note, you can continue holding the button or swipe upwards to lock the recording state.

Once finished, you can either immediately send the video or tap “stop” to review it before sending or deleting it.

Within the chat window, videos will automatically play with muted audio. Tapping on the video will start the sound.

