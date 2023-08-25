Firefox now lets users import Chrome extensions

Mozilla has added the ability for Firefox users to import extensions from Google Chrome through the WebExtensions system, Ghacks reports.

Firefox is the first major browser to allow the importing of extensions from other browsers.

The WebExtensions system lets developers write cross-browser extensions that can run in multiple browsers. However, Mozilla specified that it is limited to Chrome and select other extensions for now.

It is currently in testing and can be activated by doing the following:

Load about:config in the address bar. Confirm the prompt warning you to be careful. Search browser.migrate.chrome.extensions.enabled. Set the feature to True. Restart Firefox.

Once activated, users can import extensions by going to Menu > Settings > Import Data. They can then select Chrome from the list, expand the drop-down, and ensure extensions are checked.

Unfortunately, the system doesn’t support many extensions for the time being. Mozilla lists supported Chrome extensions here.

Only 73 supported extensions currently exist, but Mozilla plans to extend the list and allow extensions to be imported from browsers other than Chrome.

Supported extension imports include uBlock Origin, LastPass, AdGuard AdBlocker, Ghostery, and BitDefender TrafficLight.

Now read: Microsoft could bring AI power to Paint on Windows 11