WhatsApp getting email verification and updated design

WhatsApp will be getting a new lick of paint and the ability to verify your account using an email address.

WhatsApp-focused news website WABetaInfo reported about the in-development features over the past few days.

The publication has seen an early version of a redesigned WhatsApp interface in the WhatsApp for Android 2.23.18.18 beta app.

The new design features a new prominent white app bar at the top instead of the current green. Here, the WhatsApp name appears in bright green instead of the current white.

Next to the name, the camera, search, and three-dot buttons have been retained, but an additional profile picture button has been added for quicker access to that section of settings.

Underneath the top bar, there are rounded message filter buttons that allow users to view “All”, “Unread”, “Personal”, or “Business” chats.

The Chats, Status, Communities, and Calls tabs have also been moved to a white bar at the bottom of the app.

The Communities tab has been shifted from the far left to second from right, and gets a full name description instead of just a logo.

The screenshot below from WABetaInfo shows the new design of the Android mobile app.

WABetaInfo said similar changes are being developed in the WhatsApp for iOS app.

“WhatsApp aims to bring both apps in line with a similar interface and the same features, even if the Android app will obviously align with [Google’s] Material Design 3 guidelines,” WABetaInfo said.

The new interface will first be made available to beta testers before rolling out to general users.

Another change in WhatsApp’s pipeline is the ability to verify your account with an email address.

Many users have complained about being locked out of their WhatsApp accounts because they forget their 6-digit PIN or don’t receive an SMS with an OTP when requesting it.

WABetaInfo said email verification will be optional, although an email address could automatically be verified if it is the same as the Google account where a user’s chats are backed up.

