Best analytics and business intelligence platforms

Analytics and business intelligence (ABI) platforms allow businesses to import, clean, and analyse data from various sources to gain valuable insight and make critical decisions.

ABI platform market leaders include Microsoft, Salesforce, Tableau, and Qlik.

With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), these products offer more automation and are more intuitive than before.

ABI products offer a unified platform that acts as a central hub for business data and provides tools to analyse the data to gain critical insights in real time.

According to the US Chamber of Commerce, ABI platforms can help businesses increase productivity and efficiency, enhance visibility, and provide a scalable solution to predict future outcomes.

Leaders in the analytics and business intelligence market are listed below.

Microsoft Power Business Intelligence

Microsoft says its Power Business Intelligence (BI) product helps businesses uncover more powerful insights and use them in impactful ways.

“Enable everyone at every level of your organisation to make confident decisions using up-to-the-minute analytics,” it says.

Power BI provides a secure, centralised hub for business data and lets users analyse the data and create visuals from it.

Other benefits include:

Real-time analytics streaming;

Microsoft Excel interoperation;

An application lifecycle management toolkit; and,

An open connectivity layout.

It also features Microsoft’s AI-powered Copilot, which lets users describe the insights they need or ask questions about their data. Copilot will then analyse and pull the relevant data into a report.

Salesforce CRM Analytics

Salesforce says its Client Relationship Management (CRM) Analytics product helps businesses focus on outcomes, take real-time action, and unify various business aspects on one platform.

“Get the exact information you need by tailoring analytics to your business. Improve any business outcome with precise recommendations and specific guidance,” it says.

CRM Analytics lets users create visualisations, predictions, and insights from data, including from external sources, on a single platform.

It also helps businesses create AI models and dashboards using customisable templates, third-party apps, or custom-built dashboard designs.

Tableau

Salesforce-owned Tableau describes its analytics and business intelligence platform as the broadest and deepest, end-to-end data and analytics product available.

The company offers cloud, desktop, and “Tableau Prep Builder” software. Tableau says Prep Builder makes combining, shaping, and cleaning data for analysis faster.

Tableau also features Salesforce’s Einstein Discovery, which provides predictions and recommendations within Tableau workflows for smarter decision-making.

The company says support and data security is among its priorities.

“Tableau provides efficiencies of scale to streamline governance, security, compliance, maintenance, and support with solutions for the entire lifecycle as the trusted environment for your data and analytics,” it says.

Qlik Sense

Qlik says its Sense data analytics and business intelligence product provides “AI-assisted insights and predictions that inform intelligent action”.

The interactive cloud software features Qlik’s associative analytics engine, which helps businesses explore their data and uncover insights.

The company says analytics features let any user, regardless of skill level, analyse data in various ways using a range of tools, including:

Automated insight generation

Search and natural language interaction

AI-assisted creation and data prep

AutoML & predictive analytics

“We combine a real-time data pipeline with action-oriented capabilities that provide in-the-moment insights and drive immediate action,” it says.