Google gives Android a new logo

Google has unveiled a new logo and brand design for its Android smartphone operating system.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Android consumer brand management director Jason Fournier explained the new visuals drew inspiration from its Material design philosophy. This was to be adaptable and complement the Google brand palette.

“The refreshed and dynamic robot shows up where Android connects with people, community and cultural moments. It can reflect individual passions, personality and context,” Fournier said.

The first and most obvious change is the capitalisation of the “A” in the operating system’s name, which Fournier said would add more weight to its appearance when placed next to Google’s logo.

“The new Android stylisation more closely mirrors Google’s logo and creates balance between the two,” he said.

The Android robot — also called the bugdroid — has been updated with a 3D design.

“The face and most identifiable element of the Android robot — now appears with more dimension, and a lot more character,” Fournier said.

“As a visual signifier of our brand, we wanted the bugdroid to appear as dynamic as Android itself. ”

Google showed the bugdroid with various colours and textures — including furry green and shiny yellow versions.

Fournier said the full-body appearance of the bugdroid has also been adjusted so that it can “easily transition between digital and real-life environments”.

The images below show the new Android text logo paired with variations of the bugdroid, and the Android robot’s new full-body design.

