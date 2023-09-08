Google Chrome gets overhaul

Google is overhauling Chrome and the Chrome Web Store to celebrate the browser’s 15th birthday.

The company says the update will roll out to all users “in the coming weeks,” bringing Google’s Material You design with it, adding more customisability.

“We’re giving Chrome a fresh look on desktop and rolling out a few upgrades that continue to make it easy, quick and safe to browse on Chrome,” said Google.

“Based on our Material You design language, we’ve refreshed Chrome’s icons with a focus on legibility and created new colour palettes that better complement your tabs and toolbar.”

The addition of Material You includes a “Customize Chrome” panel where users can mix and match colours, which are saved to the browser on a per-profile basis.

“These new themes and distinct colours can help you distinguish between profiles, like your work and personal accounts, at a glance,” said Google.

The company has also made several improvements to its menu, speeding up access to extensions, Google Translate, and Google Password Manager.

The Chrome Web Store, through which users can buy and download extensions, is getting a new interface and new extension categories like AI-powered and Editors’ spotlight.

Google said Chrome will also soon have “new capabilities that give you access to information and search tools while you browse”, including a “Search this page with Google” feature that automatically opens a Search side panel while keeping your place on the webpage.

