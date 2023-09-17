Microsoft adding image-to-text support to Windows 11

Microsoft has added text recognition to the latest build of its Windows 11 Snipping Tool to let users copy text from screenshots, Bleeping Computer reports.

Dubbed Text Actions, the feature is available to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev channels with Snipping Tool version 11.2308.33.0.

“We are introducing Text Actions, which detects text in your captured screenshots, making it easy to copy text from any image to share with others or paste in another app,” said Dave Grochocki, principal product manager lead for Windows Inbox Apps.

“To get started, click the Text Actions button in the toolbar to show selectable text before selecting and copying text with your mouse.”

The Snipping Tool provides the option to “Copy all text” on the toolbar, and users can also use keyboard shortcuts like Ctrl + A and Ctrl + C to get the job done.

It also offers editing capabilities to remove sensitive or unwanted information by selecting “Quick Redact” in the toolbar. This automatically hides emails and phone numbers.

The “Redact Text” option lets users select the information they wish to hide.

Grochocki said Windows Insiders will be prompted to use the Snipping Tool app to edit any snapshots captured using their Android device.

This will only work if the computer is connected to the Android device via Windows Phone Link.

“We are also beginning to gradually roll out a new feature for Phone Link that introduces the ability to effortlessly access and edit your most recent photos from your Android mobile device in Snipping Tool on your PC,” said Grochocki.

